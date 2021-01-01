NEWS Adele in three-way battle with herself for Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





Adele is currently in a three-way battle with herself for Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. Following the blockbuster release of her fourth album 30 on Friday, a trio of tracks from the record are currently taking up all three top spots on the chart.



As it stands, current chart-topper Easy On Me is on track for a sixth-consecutive week at Number 1 (which would be Adele’s longest-ever stint at the top of the Official Singles Chart, surpassing Someone Like You), although it has tough competition from Oh My God at Number 2 and My Little Love at Number 3.



Niall Horan and Anne-Marie’s official Children in Need 2021 single Everywhere, a cover of the classic Fleetwood Mac song, could also be another new entry in the Top 10, currently at Number 6. A final new entry in the Top 10 on Friday could be courtesy of British hip-hop collective D-Block Europe with new single Overseas featuring Central Cee at Number 10.



Outside the Top 10, Scottish DJ Ewan McVicar could reach a new peak with his single Tell Me Something Good, which is tracking to jump up to Number 14, which would be a career-best. US DJ Acraze is also eyeing up a new peak too - his single Do It To It with girl group Cherish could bounce eight places to break into the Top 20 for the first time at Number 16.