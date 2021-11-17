Kris James 'so happy' to make live return

Kris James was "so, so happy" to return to the stage this week.

The 'Get Back To Love' singer was "nervous" about getting back on stage after a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic but admitted it "felt unbelievable" to launch his new self-titled album in his native Liverpool on Wednesday (17.11.21).

Speaking after the roof top show at the city's Hope Street Hotel, Kris exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Honestly I was so nervous but so so happy to be able to be back on stage.

"I’ve been waiting three years for this and it just felt unbelievable.

"Like I have come home and the fact we decided to bring it back to Liverpool, it was so amazing for me."

Kris wanted the show to have a "party atmosphere" so kicked off his short set with 'Naive' before moving on to 'I'll Be Here' and 'One Last Picture', and then slowing the pace with 'Unhappy Anniversary'.

After the ballad, he was set to finish with 'Get Back To Love' but to the cheers of the crowd, he agreed to perform one more song and closed his set with '9 Lives'.

Of his set choices, Kris explained: " I wanted to start the set with 'Naive' as it’s the first track on the record and it’s a cool party song, I picked a selected few that are mainly mid to high energy as I wanted to create a party atmosphere since it was my first album launch.

"I put a ballad in the middle as I have had so much great feedback about 'Unhappy Anniversary', usually I don’t like to do that but I think when I perform it’s about taking people on a little musical journey."

The Amanzzo founder doesn't think he'll ever forget such an "emotional" evening.

He said: "I really think everyone had a great time but also everyone is now able to come back and enjoy live music. It was a very happy and emotional night for me. I really appreciate everyone who took the time to come. It’s definitely a show I will never forget."

Check out Kris' album at https://found.ee/KrisJames and for more from the singer, visit https://www.krisjamesmusic.com/.