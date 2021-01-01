Nadine Coyle wants Girls Aloud reunion next year

Nadine Coyle has suggested Girls Aloud will reunite in honour of Sarah Harding next year.

The 36-year-old singer still feels "raw" over the death of her bandmate - who died of cancer in September aged 39 - but she wants to live life to the full and thinks it would be "nice" for fans to see her back on stage with Nicole Roberts, Cheryl, and Kimberley Walsh for their 20th anniversary.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “This last year or two has shown that life can change so quickly.

“It’s taught me life is too precious to be putting things off for the future.

“It is so surreal to me to think about Girls Aloud as a four. It is still raw.

“But it is our 20th anniversary next year and it would be really nice for the fans for us to do something.

“I am so proud of everything we achieved together as a band.”

The 'Insatiable' singer - who has seven-year-old daughter Anaiya with former partner Jason Bell - admitted Sarah's death made her distance herself from music.

She said: “To be honest, for a long time it didn’t feel right recording pop music. Actually it hasn’t felt right doing anything really. I didn’t want to write music.

“I didn’t want to portray anything that was too happy or too upbeat because it just wasn’t the right thing to do.

“There was just so much suffering. I just focused on getting through the day-to-day stuff. I stayed off social media. I just wanted to be private and focus on my family and build myself up again.

“But I am starting to feel a little bit better and getting my strength back so we will see what happens.

“I am starting to get to the point where I want to do music again. I haven’t finished with my solo music. I will probably return to writing and recording music next year. I will take stock and see how it goes.”

Nadine can feel Sarah's spirit driving her on.

She said: “She’s definitely made her presence known a few times.”