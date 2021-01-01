Harry Styles credits classical music with boosting his creativity

Harry Styles has credited listening to classical music for boosting his creativity.

The former One Direction singer is one of the most popular names in the music industry, with his 2019 album Fine Line featuring hit singles Adore You and Watermelon Sugar.

But rather than drawing upon modern music when creating new sounds, in an interview for the winter 2021 issue of DAZED magazine, Harry explained that he has been intrigued by classical compositions of late.

"I have unlocked an ability to be myself completely, unapologetically," he said. "I started only listening to classical music because it felt like it gave me a blank canvas to work from. So, I wasn't hearing things I would then be referencing. I think that so much creativity comes from my boredom and giving myself the chance not to be distracted by things. I'm the most human I've felt in a long time, for sure."

In addition to his music career, Harry recently launched the beauty brand Pleasing and is starring in a string of Hollywood films, including Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

And while he has numerous projects on the go, the British superstar is learning what exactly brings him joy.

"I sometimes feel like I'm supposed to be floating on this cloud of success and happiness, and obviously that's not how it works," the 27-year-old reflected. "I think through my own sense of self and personal journey, I am realising that happiness isn't this kind of end state."