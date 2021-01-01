NEWS Adele triumphant for fifth week on singles chart with Easy On Me Newsdesk Share with :





As Adele’s highly anticipated new album 30 drops today, the star triumphs once again on the Official Singles Chart, landing a fifth consecutive week at Number 1 with Easy On Me.



Easy On Me now ties with Someone Like You for Adele’s longest-running Number 1 on the Official Chart. With over 67,000 chart sales and 7.6 million streams, it wins another hotly-contested chart battle with Ed Sheeran’s Shivers, which holds at Number 2.



The highest new entry this week comes courtesy of Taylor Swift with All Too Well (10 Minute Version) at Number 3, her 18th Top 10 single. Two more tracks from Red (Taylor’s Version) also make big debuts on the Official Singles Chart this week; State of Grace (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) enter at Numbers 18 and 22 respectively.



Two British artists gain their first-ever UK Top 10 singles today. Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under jumps thirteen places to a new peak of Number 9, while SwitchOTR’s Coming For You ft. A1 x J1 rises four to Number 10. It’s also A1 x J1’s second UK Top 10, following breakout smash Latest Trends earlier this year.



Outside the Top 10, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars vault up to Number 12 with Silk Sonic’s Smokin’ Out The Window following the release of their debut album An Evening With. The duos debut single Leave The Door Open is a re-entry this week at Number 31.



Acraze and Cherish reach a new peak of Number 24 with Do It To It, finishing ahead of Juice Wrld’s new posthumous single Already Dead at Number 25.



Little Mix land their 32nd UK Top 40 hit with the sassy No at Number 35, and finally, Nashville teenage pop prodigy Gayle debuts at Number 40 with ABCDEFU.