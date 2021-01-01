Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoying 'happiest time' of their lives following conservatorship win

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari are enjoying "the happiest time of (their) lives" following her conservatorship victory last week.



Last Friday, Judge Brenda Penny terminated the singer's 13-year conservatorship, putting Britney back in control of her personal affairs and finances for the first time since 2008.



Sam was asked about how the 39-year-old has been doing since the verdict when he attended the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, and he told Entertainment Tonight, "She's doing great, I'm great, this is the happiest time of our lives. We're just enjoying it."



When asked what their future looked like, he added, "From here on out, it's amazing. It's heaven."



Opening up about wedding planning, the personal trainer and actor joked that he wants "the biggest wedding in the world" but added that he is leaving the details and organisation down to his fiancee.



"It's up to her. She's wearing the pants now!" he stated, after playing coy about the date of the big day by saying it'll happen "sooner or later".



When asked more about his support for Britney throughout her legal battle, he dodged the question and started talking about the movie premiere.



Sam began dating the singer after meeting on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016 and has stuck by her side throughout her fight to end her conservatorship. They announced their engagement in September.