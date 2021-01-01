Madonna jokes about world's richest dog selling her former mansion

Madonna has responded to the news that the so-called world's richest dog, Gunther VI, is selling her former Miami mansion.



On Thursday, the 63-year-old pop icon posted a picture of her looking sad on her Instagram Stories and wrote about the unlikely property news in the caption.



"When you find out a dog is selling your old house for 3 times the amount you sold it for!" she wrote, sharing screenshots of the story in the next few posts with a crying emoji. One headline from local publication Spectrum Bay News 9 read, "Millionaire pooch selling Miami villa once owned by Madonna."



The doggy homeowner came to be known as the world's richest dog after his late owner, German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, named Gunther VI's grandfather as the beneficiary of her estate when she died in 1992. Leibenstein had no children or close relatives, according to People, and the inheritance is managed by The Gunther Corporation, which exists to make sure the German Shepherd receives proper care.



According to the publication, the mansion was owned by the pop singer two decades ago before she moved to England with her husband at the time, Guy Ritchie. The nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom property has been listed for a whopping $31.75 million (£23.53 million).