Adele explains 'big feelings' to son Angelo in voice notes on My Little Love

Adele's new song My Little Love contains voice recordings in which she tries to explain her "big feelings" to her son Angelo before she divorced his father.



In the emotional track, Adele, who released her new album 30 on Friday, sings to her nine-year-old son about the emotions she's experiencing as she considers splitting up with his father Simon Konecki.



The song is interspersed with voice recordings between Adele and her son which candidly show how he felt during that tumultuous time in their lives.



"Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently... I feel a bit confused," she tells Angelo in one clip. When he asks why, she replies, "I don't know. And I feel like I don't really know what I'm doing". He then says, "Oh, at all?" and she confirms: "At all".



In another recording, Angelo tells his mother, "I feel like you don't love me" and when she asks why he feels that way, he responds by asking if she likes him. She answers, "You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?"



In the last voice note, the 33-year-old singer, who married and separated from Konecki in 2018, tells Angelo, "I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me, you're half me and you're half daddy."



The song concludes with an emotional voicemail that Adele left for a friend after separating from the charity entrepreneur.



"I'm having a bad day, I'm having a very anxious day, I feel very paranoid, I feel very stressed. I have a hangover, which never helps, but I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I feel lonely. And I never feel lonely, I love being on my own," she tearfully admits. "I just feel really lonely. I feel a bit frightened that I might feel like this a lot."



The British singer previously explained to U.S. Vogue magazine that she recorded those conversations with Angelo at her therapist's suggestion, and wrote My Little Love the day after her son said he couldn't see her.



"He said to my face, Can you see me? And I was like, Uh, yeah. And he was like, Cause I can't see you. Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn't there," she recalled.