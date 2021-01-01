Immersive David Bowie film on the way from Kurt Cobain doc director

An immersive David Bowie film is on the way from the director of 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck'.

Brett Morgen is helming the unique production comprised of thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the late music legend - who died following a secret battle with cancer in 2016 aged 69.

The project has been in the making for the past four years, and Variety was told by a source that the currently untitled feature is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.”

A similar vein to the 2015 documentary film about the late Nirvana frontman, which used artwork, music, and sound collages composed by Kurt.

What's more, the 'Starman' hitmaker's long-time producer, Tony Visconti, is on board.

The 77-year-old studio wizard first worked with Bowie on his 1968 single 'In the Heat of the Morning' / 'London Bye Ta-Ta', and their working partnership continued right up until the release of his farewell LP, 'Blackstar', which was released two days before Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016.

As are several members of the sound and design team from the blockbuster 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Freddie Mercury biopic, who will be in charge of mixing.

It's claimed the Bowie film could debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January.

The film is supported by the 'Space Oddity' star's estate.

Bowie's widow, Iman, previously insisted a fictional movie about her husband is off the cards.

She said: “It’s always a no.

“We always ask each other, ‘Would he do it?’ He wouldn’t."