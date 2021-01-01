Lizzo finds constantly talking about body positivity 'exhausting'

Lizzo finds having to constantly advocate for body positivity to be "exhausting".

The Juice hitmaker regularly uses her platform to promote inclusivity and diversity, and is often credited with changing the narrative around body shape and size within the music industry.

But in an interview for the November/December 2021 issue of ESSENCE magazine, Lizzo admitted it's a lot for one person to tackle.

"It's exhausting," the 33-year-old sighed. "And that's the point. I don't want to talk about this anymore. We should be neutral about bodies."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the singer-rapper discussed how she dislikes being pigeonholed as both an entertainer and a woman.

"No one's ever right about me... I use 808s, just not in the same way everyone else does," she continued, referring to the drum machine often used within electronic, dance, and hip-hop music. "I have songs I could drop right now, but that's just not my purpose. That's not why God made me and put me on this planet at this exact time."