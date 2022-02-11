Jennifer Lopez open to getting married again

Jennifer Lopez is open to getting married again in the future.

The superstar, who has been married three times and engaged twice, is currently dating her Gigli co-star Ben Affleck, whom she was engaged to from 2002 until 2004.

While promoting her new movie Marry Me during an appearance on The Today Show on Thursday, Jennifer hinted she hasn’t ruled out tying the knot once more.

"I don’t know. Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 per cent,” the 52-year-old shared.

"If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things. I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor, and as an artist. So yeah, it’s OK, everybody’s got that."

Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, and Maluma, is scheduled to hit U.S. cinemas on 11 February 2022.