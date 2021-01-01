Pink recovering from hip surgery

Pink has revealed she's recovering from a hip operation.



The So What hitmaker shared a selfie on Instagram on Wednesday and revealed in the lengthy caption that she underwent hip surgery last week. She admitted the past seven days of recovery had been "brutal" and thanked her husband, former motocross racer Carey Hart, for getting her through it.



"Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors (sic). I am never not completely grateful," she wrote. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real)."



Pink, real name Alecia Moore, went on to list all the ways Carey has helped her over the past week, including drying her tears and talking her "off the ledge".



"It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months. I’m learning the gift of accepting help," she continued.



The 42-year-old singer will need to use crutches for six weeks but she expects to make a full recovery.



"Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings," she shared. "And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed... In the meantime, shout out to all of those on the journey to wellness, and to those making magic out of the impossible. Have a great day folks!!!!! Let the healing begin."