Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce break-up

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split up after two years of dating.



On Wednesday, the pair took to social media to announce the split by sharing a joint statement on their respective Instagram Stories.



"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement began. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."



The two ended the announcement by thanking fans for their support "from the beginning and moving forward".



The pop stars were friends for several years before they began dating in 2019 following their collaboration on their hit Senorita. Once the pandemic hit, the couple quarantined together in Miami, Florida. Last year, the 23-year-old Canadian singer revealed that his song Summer of Love was about their experience early in the pandemic, which he described as largely positive.



"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," Mendes told the Audacy Check In.



The 24-year-old singer expressed similar feelings about their quarantine experience in an interview with Glamour, noting that Mendes helped ease her anxiety during lockdown. Cabello also shot down rumours that the two were engaged during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in August after fans spotted her sporting a ring on her left hand.