Ed Sheeran to perform on Pokemon GO app

Ed Sheeran is set to perform on the 'Pokemon GO' app.



On Monday (22.11.21), the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker will be putting on a special set in a crossover with the popular game based on the Japanese franchise at 11am PST (7pm GMT).



'Overpass Graffiti' from the Grammy-winner's latest album, 'Equals', will be played in-game, while the flame-haired pop superstar is set to perform a setlist of 'Perfect', 'Bad Habits', 'Overpass Graffiti', 'Thinking Out Loud', 'First Time', and 'Shivers'.



What's more, Ed's favourite Pokemon, Squirtle wearing sunglasses, is set to return for the one-off event, which takes place between November 22 and November 30.



It will help bring to a close the Season of Mischief, with the likes of Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, and Oshawott in the wild.



The 'Pokemon' franchise is known for its collaborations with pop stars.



In May, Katy Perry released the single 'Electric' to mark 25 years of Pokemon.



The track is on the star-studded LP, ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’, which also features Post Malone, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Mabel, and Jax Jones.



The 37-year-old singer said at the time: "When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated,



"The song's themes – resilience, igniting your inner light – have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon's story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness."



'Circles' hitmaker Malone released a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You' for the collection.