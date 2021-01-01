Travis Scott hit with $750 million lawsuit from victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy

Travis Scott has been named in a $750 million (£560 million) lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 100 people affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.



The Sicko Mode hitmaker was performing the festival's headline set in NRG Park in Houston, Texas earlier this month when hundreds of his fans were caught up in a crush as the crowd surged forward. Ten people have died as a result of the tragedy and hundreds more have been injured.



Scott has been hit with more than 35 lawsuits following the tragedy and now he's facing one more. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed his complaint over the incident on Tuesday on behalf of more than 125 fans, including the family of 21-year-old victim Axel Acosta, who allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the crush.



"When Axel collapsed, he was trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed," Buzbee alleged in the lawsuit, reports People. "As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on - for almost 40 minutes."



In a statement to the publication, a member of Buzbee's legal team said Acosta's death "was needless" and "the result of gross negligence" and they added the firm intends to file another lawsuit "with another 100 named plaintiffs".



Buzbee explained to TMZ that the $750 million will cover both physical and mental injuries as well as the loss of life.



"No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life," he said. "But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs - nothing more and nothing less."



The lawsuit also names Scott's Cactus Jack Records, his special guest Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group.



Scott said he was "devastated" following the incident, and his lawyer insisted on Good Morning America last week that the rapper "did not know what was going on" in the crowd during his set.