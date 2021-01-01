Jesy Nelson tests positive for Covid-19

Jesy Nelson has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home.

The Boyz hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a message explaining that she has been "unwell" for the past few days and will not be able to perform at the Hits Live concert in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

"After feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines. It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there," she wrote. "I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you so much."

The concert was set to be one of Jesy's first gigs since leaving Little Mix last year and launching her solo career in May.