Lil Nas X claims Drake and Nicki Minaj declined to feature on his album

Lil Nas X has claimed Drake and Nicki Minaj turned down offers to feature on his debut album Montero.

In his cover interview for GQ magazine, the Old Town Road hitmaker revealed that he reached out to the hip-hop stars' teams about a collaboration but they didn't work out.

"I don’t usually ask for features like that. But for every feature I did ask for on this album, like, every single one of them worked... besides Drake and Nicki," he shared. "I didn’t ask them directly. I wanted Nicki on Industry Baby, and I wanted Drake on Dolla Sign Slime, with Megan (Thee Stallion). Yeah, but you know, I feel like things always work out. Jack Harlow ended up being, like, the best option. I’m not sure how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatnot."

The music video for Industry Baby, featuring Harlow, features a controversial scene in which Nas and fellow prison inmates perform a dance routine naked in the shower room.

Montero, which also features collaborations with Elton John and Miley Cyrus, was released on 17 September and reached number two on the Billboard albums chart, with Nas being beaten to number one by Drake's Certified Lover Boy.

"I thought about was how blessed I am. About where I was three years ago. Nobody even thought that I would be here. Everybody was like, 'One-hit-wonder this, one-hit-wonder that.' And now it’s amazing that my competition was Drake," he said of the chart defeat. "Drake, with this huge album and the most first-week sales of the year. Plus, Drake’s my idol. There are too many other wins to be upset."