Taylor Swift reacts to Red endorsement from Boy Meets World's William Daniels

Taylor Swift freaked out when she learned Boy Meets World actor William Daniels endorsed her newly re-released album, Red (Taylor's Version).

In a video posted to TikTok by his granddaughter Grace, the 94-year-old, who played the beloved character Mr Feeney on the sitcom, sits in a chair and shares some "wisdom".

"Hello, it's Bill Daniels. You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr Feeney," he begins, referencing his character's frequent advice to the high school students in the series.

"So, I'm here to tell you to listen to the new and better Red by Taylor Swift," the actor continues. "Mostly based on the recommendation of my granddaughter, Grace, and you know all too well, believe in yourself, dream, try, do good," he concludes, referencing an iconic line from his character and Swift's song, All Too Well.

The 11-time Grammy Award-winner commented on the video, which was shared by the team behind the popular Instagram account, Comments By Celebs. "My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!!" the 31-year-old exclaimed. "This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!"

Grace, a New York University student, followed up with an update after the video received a massive two million views.

"Feeny is a Swiftie and a One Direction fan, and that is because I am a Swiftie and a One Direction fan," she joked.

The endorsement from Daniels comes after the We Are Never Getting Back Together singer released the re-recorded version of her 2012 album, the second in her plan to re-record her catalogue after the rights to her master recordings were acquired by Scooter Braun in 2019. Swift released Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.