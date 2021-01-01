Ed Sheeran to put a new spin on Bad Habits for Mnet Asian Music Awards

Ed Sheeran is set to perform a new rendition of 'Bad Habits' at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

The 'Overpass Graffiti' star will treat the audience to a “new version” of the mega-hit from his latest studio album, 'Equals', at the ceremony on December 11.

The 30-year-old Grammy-winner's addition to the South Korean music awards bill came thanks to his work with K-Pop megastars BTS, as co-writer of their 2019 song ‘Make It Right’ and ‘Permission to Dance’, their third English-language single.

Kim Hyun-soo, head of entertainment at CJ ENM, who host the ceremony, explained how the awards are “expanding [its] presence to regions bordering Asia and beyond.

“In a few years, we plan to host MAMA in the US, the world’s biggest music market.”

Kim continued: “This is an important year for MAMA to really solidify its presence as a global K-pop music awards ceremony. We plan to include global indicators and judging criteria to reflect K-pop’s global status, which will further heighten MAMA as one of the top tier global awards shows.”

Meanwhile, the 'Shivers' singer recently revealed why he has never duetted with Adele.

The pop superstar explained that the reason he and the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker haven't hit the studio together before is that he wouldn't want to "mess with" her greatness.

He said: "She doesn't really collab with anyone.

"Her thing is so good that like you don't want to mess with that."

The flame-haired star recalled getting to hang out with and witness the 33-year-old Grammy-winner play "tiny, tiny, tiny shows", as his cousin was the drummer of Adele's early tour buddy, Jack Penate.

Ed - who dropped his chart-topping fifth studio album to acclaim last month - continued: "I've actually known her for about 15 years.

"She used to tour with a guy named Jack Peñate. My cousin was the housemate of Jack's drummer and she used to open up [for them] when she was younger. She used to sit on a stool with a bass guitar and sing, so I ended up seeing her at all these tiny, tiny, tiny shows."

Both artists went on to become global megastars, and Ed gushed that the 'When We Were Young' hitmaker - who releases her hotly-awaited comeback album, '30', on November 19 - is always "lovely" when they bump into each other.