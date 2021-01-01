Nike pauses Travis Scott collaboration following Astroworld concert tragedy

Nike executives are postponing their collaboration with Travis Scott out of respect for the people who lost their lives at the recent Astroworld concert.

The highly anticipated partnership, called Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack, was set to be released on 16 December, according to Complex.

But on Monday, bosses at the sportswear giant confirmed they will delay the release of the collection via a statement posted to the SNKRS app.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” they wrote.

The announcement comes shortly after the death of Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old boy who sustained injuries as a result of a crowd surge at the festival earlier this month. Blount’s passing raises the number of people who died at the event to 10.

The postponement comes after Scott cancelled his appearance at the Day N Vegas festival, where he was set to perform over the weekend. Since the tragedy, executives at the popular video game Fortnite have also halted in-game purchases of icons related to the rapper. Several lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the event’s promoter, LiveNation, since the concert on 5 November, which officials categorised as a mass casualty event.