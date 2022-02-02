NEWS Bob Marley immersive exhibition to premiere in London Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :





The Marley family, in conjunction with Terrapin Station Entertainment, today announced that the Bob Marley One Love Experience will make its global debut this February at London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery for a limited ten-week exhibition before embarking on a multi-city tour. This unique experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia whilst immersing audiences on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy. Venture through the One Love Forest, visit the Soul Shakedown Studio and delve into the multi-sensory experience celebrating one of the world’s most beloved and unifying musical and cultural figures in this unique exhibition.



Tickets for the limited ten-week engagement go on sale this Friday, November 19 at ticketmaster.co.uk. A special presale for Bob Marley Facebook and Fanclub members will begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. BST and a Ticketmaster and VIP presale will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. above. All details can be found at bobmarleyexp.com including information about the opening week Marley birthday festivities.



We’ve been wanting to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy's heart. The experience can be enjoyed by all generations and we look forward to continuing to spread Daddy's music and message to the globe” says Cedella Marley, CEO-Bob Marley Group Of Companies.



“It’s an honor to be involved in the development and curation of the Bob Marley One Love Experience. We hope that fans of Bob’s can come together and enjoy this exhibit and take a bit of positivity away from it and sprinkle that back into the world. Bob’s legacy should be celebrated not only for his music but also for his ever-lasting impact on culture and humanity,” says Jonathan Shank, CEO Of Terrapin Station, and director and producer of The Bob Marley One Love Experience.



Fans will venture through the exhibition, greeted by different elements of Bob Marley’s multi-faceted life. The One Love Music Room will commemorate Bob Marley’s achievements through accolades and giant art installations. A multi-sensory experience can be discovered in the One Love Forest, and at the heart of the exhibition fans will be able to honor and rejoice in Marley’s musical catalogue at the Soul Shakedown Studio – a live listening experience. The Beautiful Life area will allow fans to delve deeper into Marley’s other personal joys, from football to family whilst the Concrete Jungle and Fan Art Exhibition will be anchored by world famous artworks by Mr. Brainwash. Fans will be given the chance for fans to submit their Marley and One Love inspired art to be included in the exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery. To submit artwork for consideration within the exhibition, please visit : www.bobmarleyexp.com. Audiences will then be able to discover The Next Gen Room celebrating Bob’s family and legacy through the next generation.



VIP Packages will include offerings of an unmissable late night disco dance party on select evenings, private tours, and a special date night package. All packages will be offered via On Location and be available via Ticketmaster.



The Bob Marley One Love Experience is produced by Terrapin Station Entertainment in conjunction with the Marley family with Senbla serving as local producer and promoter.



Dates and Opening Hours:

Open to the public: 2nd February 2022 – 18th April 2022

10am – 6pm, Monday - Sunday (last admission 5.00pm)

Lates: Details and dates to be announced soon



Admission:

Standard tickets from £18.00, (£10 children from 9 to 14, £16 students and seniors)

Under 9s go for free

VIP packages available from £50.00.

Concessions available; under 9s go free (T&Cs apply); Saatchi Gallery Members will have special access rates.



Tickets:

Walk-ins welcome but pre-booking is advised. Tickets can be booked in advance above