Lil Nas X hopes DaBaby 'grows' from backlash to homophobic remarks

Lil Nas X hopes DaBaby learns from the backlash he received over the homophobic remarks he made back in July.



In a new interview with playwright Jeremy O Harris for GQ magazine, the two discussed the role of hypermasculinity in the world of hip-hop and the singer's hopes for change in the industry over time. Harris told the Industry Baby singer that he believes that he is a part of the "hypermasculine breakdowns" in the genre, to which he agreed.



"I think that's certainly true. I'm not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he's able to. But I don't know," the That's What I Want singer said, referring to the homophobic remarks that the 29-year-old rapper made at the Rolling Loud festival earlier this year.



"The whole landscape is very hypermasculine," the rapper continued. "It's so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now."



Nas explained that due to the growing diversity in the genre, current male artists are going to have to "reshape their thoughts" on what is acceptable, because "change is happening".



"I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts," he explained. "Because change is happening. There's going to be so many gay rappers. There's going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I'm doing won't even seem like it was shocking."



DaBaby was dropped from the line-up of other festivals following his onstage comments, which included homophobic insults and HIV/AIDS misinformation.