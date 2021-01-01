Inhaler are set to play an intimate one-off gig in London next month

Inhaler are set to rock London's 100 Club for Absolute Radio next month.



The chart-topping Irish rock band will take to the stage at the iconic venue on December 9 for a free concert, which will mark the 'Cheer Up Baby' hitmaker's final concert in the UK this year.



Frontman Eli Hewson - the son of U2's Bono - said: “We are excited to play one more show in the UK before the year is out. Our audiences have been so energetic over there, so it’s great to be able to take our band to the legendary 100 Club. Massive thanks to Absolute Radio for setting it up."



For those not able to get their hands on the limited free tickets, the full gig will air on Absolute Radio on December 16.



The one-off gig follows the group playing a sell-out tour, and unlikely fan Davina McCall was at one of their gigs.



Last month, the 54-year-old TV legend was seen moshing at their show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London



In a post to her Instagram account after the gig, former 'Big Brother' host Davina wrote: "It went off!!! Sooooooo gooood.



"Thank you for making me mosh @INHALERDUBLIN (sic)"



Meanwhile, Eli recently insisted he prefers not to ask his famous father for advice on music.



The 22-year-old musician rarely talks to the rock icon about work, but says he has "subconsciously" learnt from Bono.



Asked if the 'With or Without You' hitmaker has taught him anything, Eli - whose band topped the charts with their debut album, 'It Won't Always Be Like This' - said: "Definitely subconsciously, yeah. Just from hearing him play a song in the house and listening to it and he critiques it, and that sort of stuff.



"But I'd never ask him for advice - only advice about where am I going to live next year and that sort of thing. I try not to ask him about music."



The 'Ice Cream Sundae' singer - who formed Inhaler with school pals Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinso - insisted he wants to make a name for himself.



Asked if having the family connection is a positive or negative thing, he replied: "A lot of U2 fans do come to our gigs, who are all really lovely.



"They've all been really supportive, so obviously that's a benefit. "But I'd say it can also be an obstacle as well if you're trying to do stuff your own way. But we're not complaining at all."



Find the station on absoluteradio.co.uk, your smart-speaker or in the Absolute Radio app.