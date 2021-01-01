Harry Styles unveils beauty brand

Harry Styles has finally dropped his unisex beauty brand.

After months of speculation, the former One Direction singer confirmed the launch of cosmetics and skincare company Pleasing during an interview with DAZED.

Inspired by pearls, the first collection includes a range of gloss and matte nail polishes available in black, white, bright pink, and beige shades.

"It's starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for," Styles, who often experiments with colourful manicures, told the publication. "Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, 'Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.' It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish."

The line also includes the Pleasing Pen, which features an eye and lip serum, and the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum.

And the superstar insisted all of the products in the Pleasing line adhere to vegan and clean principles, and are also made in a sustainable way.

"I don't think that putting someone's face on something sells a bad product," he noted. "The product has to be good, and I think our product is good."

The Pleasing products are now available for pre-order.