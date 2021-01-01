Mandy Moore 'so thrilled' over Britney Spears's conservatorship victory

Mandy Moore is "so thrilled" Britney Spears is finally free from her conservatorship.



Judge Brenda Penny terminated the 13-year legal arrangement, effective immediately, on Friday, meaning the Toxic hitmaker can make her own personal and financial decisions for the first time since 2008.



This Is Us actress Mandy, who rose to fame as a singer alongside Britney in the late '90s and early 2000s, told People TV over the weekend that she was thrilled about the verdict.



"I'm just so thrilled that she finally got the freedom that she so deserved," she said. "I mean, this was such a long time coming."



Mandy added that the #FreeBritney movement was something "we were all following" and she was "happy that the story has a happy ending".



After the ruling, Britney took to social media to share a video of #FreeBritney supporters celebrating outside of the courthouse, and wrote in the caption, "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."



Her attorney Mathew Rosengart called Friday a "monumental day" after the victory and added, "What's next for Britney is up to one person - and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney. Britney, as of today, is a free woman."



Celebrities including Lady Gaga, Cher, and Iggy Azalea celebrated the decision on social media, while Paris Hilton took time out of her wedding celebrations to react to the news.



"I'm so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You're the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney," she tweeted.