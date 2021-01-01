NEWS Absolute Radio announce Inhaler live at the 100 Club Newsdesk Share with :





Absolute Radio is thrilled to present Inhaler live at the legendary 100 Club on Thursday 9th December.



Originating from Dublin, Irish rock band Inhaler are one of the most exciting new bands to emerge over the last couple of years. The band consisting of singer and guitarist Eli Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon released their debut no.1 album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ earlier this year, after previously completing a sold-out UK tour.



Talking about the upcoming gig Eli Hewson commented, “We are excited to play one more show in the UK before the year is out. Our audiences have been so energetic over there, so it’s great to be able to take our band to the legendary 100 Club. Massive thanks to Absolute Radio for setting it up”



Tickets for this one-off free event at London’s iconic 100 Club are strictly limited and can only be won via the Absolute Radio website from 15th November.



Hosted by Absolute Radio presenter Danielle Perry, the gig will be broadcast in a special programme across Absolute Radio on the 16th December, alongside an exclusive interview with the band.



For further details on the gig and to find out how to win tickets head to www.absoluteradio.co.uk



Listen to the full gig on Absolute Radio on 16th December. Find the station on absoluteradio.co.uk, your smart-speaker or in the Absolute Radio app.