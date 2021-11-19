Justin Bieber announces new Justice World Tour dates

Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his 'Justice World Tour'.



The 'Yummy' hitmaker will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates between May 2022 and March 2023.



Justin will play in the UK from February 8-26 2023 with shows in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.



The new dates come after the recently announced 52-date North American tour next year, which will kick off in San Diego on February 18.



The 'Justice World Tour' will mark the 'Sorry' singer's first global outing since 2017 and promises to be a celebration for the star's fans after the shows were initially sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The tour is named after Justin's latest smash hit album 'Justice', which was released in March and debuted as the most-streamed record in 117 countries and spawned hits such as 'Anyone' and 'Peaches'.



Bieber's duet with The Kid LAROI, 'Stay', was released in July and became the fastest song ever to hit a billion streams on Spotify.



The pop star live-streamed his first full performance for three years in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve 2020 and expressed his wish to reconnect with his fans around the world.



Justin said: "We've been working hard to create the best show we've ever done, and we can't wait to share it with fans around the world. I'll see you soon."



Tickets will go on general sale from Friday (19.11.21) with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East soon.



Justin Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' Worldwide Dates:



2022



May 22 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey



May 23 Guadalajara, Mexico - Estadio 3 de Marzo



May 25 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol



August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest



August 5 Malmo, Sweden - Bigslap Xl



August 7 Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Summertime



August 9 Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemen Park



September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio



September 7 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional



September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata



September 28 Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town Stadium



October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg FNB Stadium



October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel - HaYarkon Park



November 22 Perth, Australia - HBF Park



November 26 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium



November 30 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium



December 3 Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium



December 7 Auckland, New Zealand - Mt Smart Stadium



2023



January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome



January 16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena



January 18 Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion



January 21 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena



January 23 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center



January 25 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi



January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena



January 31 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena



February 2 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle



February 4 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena



February 8 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro



February 11 Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live



February 13 & 14 London, UK - The O2



February 22 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena



February 25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena



February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena



March 6 Paris, France - Accor Arena



March 9 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle



March 11 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena



March 12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena



March 15 Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena



March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena



March 20 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis



March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle



March 25 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena