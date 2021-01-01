NEWS Taylor Swift and Little Mix neck-and-neck in album chart battle Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift and Little Mix are neck-and-neck for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart this Friday, with one of the closest chart battles of the year so far.



At the midweek stage, less than 10 chart sales separate Red (Taylor’s Version) and Between Us - with Taylor Swift currently looking to gain her eighth UK number 1 album with the re-recording of her fourth studio album Red.



If Taylor succeeds, Red (Taylor’s Version) would be her second UK Number 1 album of the year and her fourth in less than two years. Taylor would also equal Kylie Minogue as the female solo artist with the second-most UK Number 1 albums in chart history. Only Madonna, with 12, has more.



In exclusive new head-to-head analysis posted minutes ago over on Official Charts’ Instagram feed, here’s how Taylor Swift and Little Mix’s incredible career chart achievements compare:



Last week’s record-breaking chart topper Voyage by ABBA is pushed down to Number 3, while Rod Stewart looks set to gain his 37th UK Top 10 album with The Tears of Hercules at Number 5.



Punk band Idles eye up their third Top 10 album with Crawler at Number 6, while The Wanted’s greatest hits collection Most Wanted is tracking to debut at Number 7, their fourth Top 10 collection and first in eight years.



Blur frontman Damon Albarn’s new solo record The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows could debut at Number 8, while a Guest Edition re-release of Kylie Minogue’s Disco sends the former chart-topper back into the Top 10 at Number 9.



Rounding off the midweek Top 10 is a new entry courtesy of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic project; their debut album An Evening With currently places at Number 10.



Outside the Top 10, indie rock outfit The Reytons are aiming to gain their first UK Top 20 album with second record Kids Off The Estate at Number 11, while Ronan Keating starts at Number 12 with Songs From Home. Nirvana are up next at Number 13 with their iconic second album Nevermind which could lift up 75 places thanks to the release of a 30th anniversary box set.



At Number 16, Australian musician Courtney Barnett could be another new entry with Things Take Time, Take Time while Red Rum Club look set to gain their highest-peaking UK album yet with How To Steal The World currently at Number 18.



Another new entry comes from Dave Gahan & Soulsavers, who could debut at Number 21 with Imposter, while a new box set of Elvis Presley’s final Nashville sessions before his death, Elvis Back In Nashville, could enter at Number 22 - it would be his 96th UK Top 40 collection.



Meanwhile, alt-pop newcomer Holly Humberstone eyes up a debut of Number 25 with her second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin, while Eric Clapton’s The Lady In The Balcony - Lockdown Sessions could enter at Number 37. Finally, 5 Seconds of Summer member Luke Hemmings’ debut solo album When Facing The Things We Turn Away From could land at Number 38 thanks to its vinyl release.