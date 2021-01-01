Taylor Swift reunites with Selena Gomez backstage at Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift shared a cute TikTok with pal Selena Gomez while backstage at Saturday Night Live over the weekend.



On Saturday, the 31-year-old posted a video to TikTok with her longtime friend, joking around about how Gomez is a "bad b**ch".



In the video, a popular sound from the video-sharing app plays as Swift lip-syncs the words, "Oh no, my bestie is a bad b**ch," before turning the camera to the Only Murders In the Building star, who laughs in response.



The Folklore hitmaker featured on the sketch show as the musical guest while Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors hosted, though she appeared in one pre-recorded musical sketch alongside Pete Davidson. Swift played the newly released 10-minute-long version of her beloved song, All Too Well, off of the re-released version of her 2012 album Red. The performance broke SNL conventions, as Swift played only one long song instead of two shorter tunes.



Other celeb pals joined the star backstage, including Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner, as well as Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, who is making her directorial debut with the music video for the singer's from-the-vault song, I Bet You Think About Me.