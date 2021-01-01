Adele helps couple get engaged during One Night Only concert special

Adele helped a couple get engaged during the taping of her two-hour concert and interview special, Adele One Night Only.



While on stage at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles last month, the Easy On Me hitmaker explained that she had set up a fake television show, where one lucky man named Quentin had written in to reveal that he wanted to propose to his partner, Ashley.



Producers and the 33-year-old arranged for the two to have a romantic day together, which ended in them attending the star-studded concert.



After their day about the city, Quentin brought his fiancée-to-be to the park at the base of the observatory for a picnic, before blindfolding her and giving her noise-cancelling headphones until they made it up to the exclusive gig. The Easy on Me singer told the crowd to be quiet as Ashley made it up to the stage, where Quentin proposed and she said yes. After the proposal, Adele appeared on stage, much to the bride-to-be's shock.



The couple was then seated in the front row next to a crowd of A-listers, including Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy, who offered them Champagne as they watched the star's performance of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love in honour of the occasion.



For the special, Adele performed a range of songs from her catalogue, including hits like Someone Like You and Hello, as well as unreleased singles from her upcoming album, such as I Drink Wine and Hold On. The performance was accompanied by an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Brit discussed her divorce from Simon Konecki, her weight loss journey, and her relationship with her late father.