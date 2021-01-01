Rina Sawayama and Sir Elton John quarantined before recording Chosen Family

Rina Sawayama and Sir Elton John quarantined and "took loads of tests" before recording 'Chosen Family' together.



The 31-year-old pop star has revealed she and the 74-year-old music legend laid down their parts for the duet of her ballad in person at Elton's London studio amid "the second wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK last year.



Speaking to Music Week magazine, Rina recalled: “It was virtually agreed and then we did meet in person.



"It was at Elton’s studio in London in November last year, so it was the height of the second wave.



"I had to quarantine for two weeks. Elton quarantined as well, we took loads of tests."



The Japanese-British singer added how the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker is a real "muso" in the studio and became one of the band.



She added: "Elton described it as like going back to his session player roots. It was just him being so collaborative and open to ideas. He’s such a muso, in the studio he just really just counts himself as one of the players.”



Rina also listed the 'Rocket Man' star as one of her mentors, alongside her former agent at Elite Models Vanessa Emilien and her Dirty Hit label boss Jamie Oborne.



She told the publication: “I would say I've had several mentors. One of my first mentors was a woman called Vanessa Emilien, who was my first model agent at Elite.



"She was the only one who picked me up, no one else wanted to sign me.



"We've been working together ever since. The second one would be Jamie, for sure.



"He really spoke my language, he didn't make me feel weird and he was the change I wanted to see in the music industry.



"Thirdly, I would say Elton John. He's given me so much guidance and helpful advice and just been there for me, we always call each other.



"And I’m on his new album ['The Lockdown Sessions'], which is incredible ['Chosen Family']. I grew up with Elton’s music like everyone else, so it was crazy.



"The fact that he really loves the music and the lyrics, and was just happy to sing it as it was, that was insane.



"I love Elton, I love David [Furnish, his husband], I love the kids, they’re a wonderful family.”