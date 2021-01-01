Lady Gaga celebrates Britney Spears' conservatorship victory

Lady Gaga has taken to social media to celebrate Britney Spears being freed from her 13-year conservatorship.



The House of Gucci star posted a throwback photo on Instagram where she can be seen kissing Spears on the cheek while dressed up as her alter ego, Jo Calderone, at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.



"I have loved Britney Spears her whole career," the 35-year-old wrote in the caption. "I looked up to her, admired her strength-she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today. You're a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU."



Gaga's show of support joined a mass of other stars celebrating the singer's victory. Cher tweeted an enthusiastic "WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE, FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!" in response to the news, while rapper Iggy Azalea wrote, "I don't think there's a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile."



On Friday, Judge Brenda Penny ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court that the legal arrangement should be terminated, effective immediately. The life-changing decision will allow the singer to have full control of her finances and personal affairs for the first time since 2008, when it was established.



The ruling comes months after the 39-year-old pop star addressed the arrangement publicly for the first time during a court hearing in June. During her testimony, she likened the conservatorship to abuse and asked for it to be terminated without her having to undergo mental evaluations. Judge Penny granted her wish on Friday, saying there was "no need for a capacity declaration" of Britney, stating that it had been a voluntary conservatorship.