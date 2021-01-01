Adele responds to negative comments about her weight loss

Adele had addressed the negative response to her dramatic weight loss, insisting it's "not (her) job to validate" how people feel about their bodies.



During her interview with Oprah Winfrey for the TV special, Adele One Night Only, the 33-year-old singer was asked about what triggered her dramatic weight loss, which she showed off for the first time last year on Instagram.



The Easy On Me hitmaker explained that she started working out to deal with the anxiety around her separation from husband Simon Konecki in 2018, and never intended to lose weight.



"(Working out) was about my anxiety, mainly. I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage - it made me so confused and made me feel as if i had no control over my body," the Grammy winner said.



As for the negative response she received when the public found out about her body transformation, she said she was not shocked or phased by it.



"My body has been objectified my entire career. Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever - I never looked up to anyone because of their body," she said, before reaffirming her commitment to body positivity. "I was body positive then and I'm body positive now. It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that's not my job."