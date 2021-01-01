BTS make history at 2021 MTV EMAs by becoming most-awarded group

BTS brought home four more wins at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, making them the most-awarded group in the show's history.

Hosted by rapper Saweetie in Budapest, Hungary, the awards show featured a star-studded lineup of performances by Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Maneskin, and Yungblud. Pop star Kim Petras made history as the first transgender singer to perform at the show.

Justin Bieber led the nominations with eight – including Best Artist and Best Video – but didn’t take home any awards. K-Pop group BTS swept the categories, bringing home a total of four wins, including Best Pop and Best Group. With the four additional wins, the seven-piece became the most-awarded group in EMA history, with a total of 14 wins.

Other winners included Sheeran, who won Best Artist and Best Song for Bad Habits, Lil Nas X, who won Best Video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), and Doja Cat and SZA, who won Best Collaboration for their team-up Kiss Me More.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Best Artist – Ed Sheeran

Best Pop – BTS

Best Song – Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Best Video – Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Collaboration – Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Best New – Saweetie

Best Electronic – David Guetta

Best Rock – Maneskin

Best Alternative – Yungblud

Best Latin – Maluma

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best K–Pop – BTS

Best Group – BTS

Best Push – Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans – BTS

Video for Good – Billie Eilish, Your Power

Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift.