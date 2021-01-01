Cardi B feared postpartum hair loss after welcoming son

Cardi B was "so scared" of postpartum hair loss after giving birth to her second child.

The I Like It rapper and husband Offset welcomed a son in September, a sibling for their three-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi took to social media on Saturday to upload a mirror selfie showcasing her long, natural mane, and in the accompanying caption, credited a dedicated haircare routine with the transformation.

"So I've been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son's birth because I'd been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair," she wrote.

Many new mothers experience temporary hair loss in the first few months after having a baby, with the excessive shedding due to falling oestrogen levels.

And in a follow-up post, Cardi posted a series of throwback photos showing her with both long and short hairstyles, and opened up about her hair journey.

"Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear, 'You're MIXED you're supposed to have long hair (sic)?'" she began, referring to her Dominican and Afro-Trinidadian heritage. "That's not true and very misleading. I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don't mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn't my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now."

Cardi went on to encourage her followers to look at the haircare tips she has posted on Instagram previously, as well as to check out videos on YouTube and TikTok.

"I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don't have 'BAD HAIR' there's no such thing as bad hair and 'good' hair don't mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD," the star concluded.