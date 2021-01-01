Chris Daughtry 'absolutely devastated' by daughter's death

Chris Daughtry is "absolutely devastated" by the sudden death of his step-daughter Hannah.

A spokesperson for the Daughtry frontman issued a statement via the band's Facebook page on Saturday in which they confirmed the "unexpected" death of the 25-year-old.

The following day, Chris took to Instagram to share a photo of Hannah.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family. Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time (to) be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

Chris served as a step-father to Hannah and her brother, Griffin. The musician and his wife Deanna Daughtry are also parents to twins, Adalynn and Noah.

All currently scheduled Daughtry shows have been postponed.

An investigation into Hannah's death is ongoing.