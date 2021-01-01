NEWS Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and BTS big winners at 2021 MTV EMAs Newsdesk Share with :





The “2021 MTV EMAs” returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary with a global celebration of music for ALL. The epic event, which aired on MTV in 180 countries, featured electrifying performances from today’s hottest stars and honored some of the world’s biggest artists while also celebrating music, love and equality.



Ed Sheeran took “Best Artist” and “Best Song” for “Bad Habits.” Lil Nas X was awarded “Best Video” for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),”and BTS snagged the most awards with four including “Best Pop,” “Best K-Pop,” “Best Group,” and “Biggest Fans.”



First-time EMA winners Måneskin took home “Best Rock,” while show host and performer Saweetie won “Best New.” Nicki Minaj earned a top award with “Best Hip-Hop,” Olivia Rodrigo was awarded “Best Push,” Maluma won “Best Latin,” and YUNGBLUD snagged the award for “Best Alternative.”



The “Best Collaboration” award went to Doja Cat ft. SZA for “Kiss Me More,” while David Guetta nabbed “Best Electronic,” and Billie Eilish was honored with “Video for Good.”

Deriving inspiration from the host city’s popular thermal spas and the Danube River, which runs through Budapest, the show was surrounded by water with stages that appeared to be floating.



Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran, who earned top awards for “Best Artist,” and “Best Song,” opened the night surrounded by neon graffiti to perform a lively rendition of his latest single, “Overpass Graffiti.” Later in the show, the British singer-songwriter performed his chart-topping hit “Shivers.”



“Best New” award recipient and EMA host Saweetie brought the fashion and the funny with unforgettable show moments including basking by a pool with champagne in a palm tree-lined oasis, interacting with Squid Games-inspired soldiers in hot pink suits and MTV-branded masks, chatting virtually with friend and Brazilian singer Anitta, and riding a skateboard. Descending from the sky in a glittery snowflake, she also performed a medley of her hits “Best Friend,” “Tap In” and “OUT OUT.”



Global Latin superstar Maluma and “Best Latin” winner brought the heat for the world premiere performance of his new single “MAMA TETEMA.” Tanzanian singer Rayvanny and a team of dancers joined him on stage for the high-energy performance set in a club and featuring rain.



Imagine Dragons returned to the EMAs for the debut of their new single “Enemy.” Immersed in a flood of laser lights, the best-selling rock band rocked the stage alongside Grammy-nominated rapper and artist J.I.D and a squad of dancers.



With a giant “MAMMAMIA” sign shooting off pyrotechnics, first-time EMA performers and “Best Rock” winners Måneskin lit up the stage with a rousing rendition of their hit single “MAMMAMIA.” The Italian rock band was donned in black and gold with lead singer Damiano David sporting a glittery pair of leather briefs.



Kim Petras made her EMAs debut and EMAs history as the first trans artist to perform at the show. Clad in a green latex dress with a black bodysuit underneath, the international pop star brought the sexy and the camp with a medley of two new unreleased songs, “Coconuts,” and “Hit It From The Back.”

British rising star Griff made her EMA debut performing “One Night” with a shadow dancer and dancer dressed in a mirror ensemble.



Norwegian, indie pop musician, and MTV PUSH artist, girl in red made her EMA debut performing her hit single “Serotonin” from her internationally charting debut album, if i could make it go quiet. Initially performing inside a grey house, she went out to get closer to the crowd before the house lifted into the air off the stage.

WorldStage headliners OneRepublic performed a lively rendition of their single “Run” in front of a sold-out crowd at Heroes Square in Budapest complete with a fireworks finale.

Multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and “Best Alternative” award winner YUNGBLUD closed the night with a high-octane, pyrotechnics-filled performance of his latest single “fleabag.” During the electrifying show, people fell from the sky, and the stage was trashed by the leopard trousers clad performer.

The show also featured special appearances by international pop star Rita Ora, supermodel Winnie Harlow, international musician and producer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, international singer-songwriter and actor Olly Alexander (Years & Years), international DJ and producer Joel Corry, and Brazilian star and singer Manu Gavassi.



For the first time, the “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” winners were recognized during the EMAs main show. This year’s honorees are five young changemakers who are furthering equality and love while fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore honored the recipients via a taped piece where she spoke about equality. The winners are Amir Ashour (Iraq), founder and chair of the board of IraQueer; Matthew Blaise (Nigeria) a non-binary and openly gay activist and founder of The Oasis Project, which supports queer people in Nigeria; Sage Dolan-Sandrino (United States) an Afro-Cuban queer and trans woman and the founder of a creative studio and digital magazine, the TEAM Mag; Erika Hilton (Brazil) the first Black trans woman ever elected in São Paulo, Brazil, and Viktória Radványi (Hungary) a board member of Budapest Pride, Hungary’s first feminist and anti-racist LGBTQ+ NGO, who appeared on stage to accept the award on behalf of the winners, creating a powerful moment of solidarity with the global LGBTQ+ community. The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” is a part of an expanded partnership between MTV Entertainment (MTVE), a division of ViacomCBS, and All Out, the leading global LGBTQ+ advocacy group, and part of ViacomCBS’ Content for Change initiative.



Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different regions around the globe from Spain to Latin America, to Hungary and Africa. Little Mix were awarded Best UK & Ireland Act.



The “2021 MTV EMAs” can also be seen tonight on Channel 5 at 11pm GMT and repeated on MTV UK on Tuesday, November 16 at 7pm GMT.



FULL LIST OF “2021 MTV EMA” WINNERS

*indicates winner



Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran*

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd



Best Pop

BTS*

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo



Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits*

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY



Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)*

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow



Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More*

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)



Best New

Giveon Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie*

The Kid LAROI



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta*

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia



Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin*

The Killers



Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD*



Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma*

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira



Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj*



Best K-Pop

BTS*

LISA Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ TWICE



Best Group

BTS*

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic



Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo*

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS*

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Video for Good

Billie Eilish - Your Power*

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)



Best UK & Ireland Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

KSI

Little Mix*



MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktória Radványi