NEWS Adele battles Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' for a fifth week at Number 1 with 'Easy On Me' Newsdesk





Adele and Ed Sheeran are set to battle it out once again for the top spot on the Official Singles Chart this week, with just 1,000 chart sales currently separating Easy On Me and Shivers. As it currently stands, Easy On Me remains on top for a possible fifth consecutive week at Number 1, but it could all change on the run up to Friday.



Taylor Swift eyes this week’s highest new entry with All Too Well (10 Minute Version), taken from the re-recording of her fourth album Red (Taylor’s Version). The expanded version of All Too Well currently sits at Number 7, while she also has two further new entries in this week’s top 20; State of Grace (Taylor’s Version) (9) and Red (Taylor’s Version) (18).



After several weeks of being on the precipice, this week could be the time for Becky Hill and Topic to finally ascend to the Top 10 with My Heart Goes (La Di Da), currently teasing a jump up to Number 10.



Outside the Top 10, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic look set to jump 17 places with Smokin’ Out The Window to a new peak of Number 11, as Ewan McVicar’s Tell Me Something Good could also be up two spots for a new peak of Number 13.



And finally, there could be two further new entries in the Top 20 this week; Little Mix eye up a Number 19 debut with new track No, as Juice Wrld’s Already Dead tracks to enter at Number 20.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.