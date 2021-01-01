Bruno Mars praised as 'greatest vocalist'

Anderson .Paak says Bruno Mars is "one of the greatest vocalists I’ve ever worked with".

The pair have just released their new album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' and Anderson says working with Bruno is like a "cheat code" because he has the magic touch.

Speaking to R&B Now Radio on Apple Music 1, he said: "It was big for me. Like I was just trying to take it all in, live in the moment, like being in the studio with them. I’ve done collabs with everybody. I don’t know not one person old, young, everyone on my checklist I’ve already checked and I’ve done all kinds of stuff, I’ve had records that have gotten Grammys but there’s stuff – but like there’s always a place that an artist wants to go and I wanted to go straight to the top.

“And there’s a cheat code, you know what I’m saying? Everybody told me the cheat code is linking up with this dude. Get Bruno on your side, and yeah, it’s dope.”

He also revealed that the pair have a great working relationship, explaining: "It couldn’t have happened unless it was organic and natural and everyday we would get to the studio and it was a blast. It was just jokes. Some days we didn’t even make no music, we just laugh all day and talk shit and ramble. We was having too much fun, man.

“I tell him all the time I have a lot of trust in him and that felt good too. I felt like a large part of my career I’ve done collabs and everything but it felt good to be able to trust a dude to try it like this – great vocal producer, one of the greatest vocalists I’ve ever worked with and just pushing me to a different level.”