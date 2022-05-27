Liam Gallagher has finished third album

Liam Gallagher has finished recording his third solo album.



The former Oasis singer took to Twitter to share the news that his upcoming record is almost completed and he has sent it off to Mark 'Spike' Stent to be mixed.



Lifelong Manchester City Football Club fan Liam, 49, wrote: "My 3rd record is finished of to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god knows what it’ll come back like only kidding he’s very professional unlike his football team C’mon you know LG x."



'C’MON YOU KNOW' will be released on May 27, 2022, and follows his first two solo records ‘As You Were’ and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’



Liam previously announced the album, along with a huge live return to Knebworth next year, to mark the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ huge outdoor shows at the venue in August 1996.



Meanwhile, Liam has dedicated a "naughty little tune" to his estranged brother Noel on his new album.



Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, Liam spilled: “Right there's a new one called ... this next single is going to be called ‘Better Days’ and it's full of sunshine.



“And then there's another one ‘I Wish I Had More Power’ and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely.”



The warring brothers have barely spoken since Oasis split in 2009 after a bust-up between the pair backstage at their final gig in Paris.



Liam previously revealed his track 'Paper Crown' from his debut solo LP 'As You Were' is about the 54-year-old guitarist.



The 'River' star appears to diss Noel on the chorus of the ballad with lines such as, "now you're feeling the fear", which could be interpreted as Liam saying his brother fears him doing better than him with his solo music.



He said before performing the track live: "Thank you very much. I'd like to dedicate this one to my brother."



And he has previously used his music to attack his brother.



On 'BE', the second album by 'Beady Eye' - the band he formed with the other final members of Oasis in the wake of the breakup - Liam penned 'Don't Brother Me' which contained lyrics mocking Noel's solo career and his friendships.