Damon Albarn 'cut finger off' while making pesto last Christmas

Damon Albarn has revealed he "cut (his) finger off" while making pesto in a blender last Christmas.



The Blur frontman shared during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that he "completely severed" his finger the day before Christmas when he put his hand in the blender to taste his pesto.



"I actually cut my finger off last Christmas Eve," he revealed. "I was making a pesto, and I had a hand blender and I just made it. I thought, 'Hmm, that looks good.'"



But disaster struck when he accidentally turned the blender on while his hand was still inside the machine, as he recalled, "I put it in, pressed the button. Then I had to pull it out, and it was completely severed."



The Song 2 hitmaker was rushed to St Mary's Hospital in London and he was initially told by staff that there was nothing they could do to fix his severed finger, however, they eventually tracked down a surgeon to operate on it.



"I said (to hospital staff), 'I'm a pianist, I need my finger back," he remembered. "Anyway, a fantastic surgeon was found on Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day, I got it sewed back on."



Albarn, 53, shared his horror story while promoting his new solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, which was released on Friday.