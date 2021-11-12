Shakira releases 20th anniversary edition of Laundry Service (Washed and Dried)

Shakira has released a 20th anniversary edition of ‘Laundry Service (Washed and Dried)’.



The 44-year-old singer is marking two decades since her first English language album was released with a special anniversary edition of the record, which dropped on Friday (12.11.21).



The new version of the record features four bonus tracks, including the previously unreleased remix of ‘Whenever, Wherever’ from Shakira's electrifying halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV in February last year.



In addition, the album also features a Sahara remix of the hit single, as well as an acoustic version of ‘Underneath Your Clothes’, and an Afro-punk take on ‘Objection (Tango)’.



Following the release of the album, a 12” vinyl edition will be available in the US from December 17, before later being made available to the UK and other territories in January 2022.



Speaking about her album in a video on her YouTube channel, Shakira said: “’Laundry Service’ was a testament to the fact that I was able to do anything. That my commitment was so huge … my commitment to music and to my own dreams that nothing was going to be an obstacle, not even myself.



“It was the first English language album that I made, and it was a huge challenge for me at the time. At that point, I had had some success in the Spanish world, but it was exhilarating and scary at the same time to push myself to new territories.”



To celebrate the anniversary of her legendary album, Shakira will host a special listening party for ‘Laundry Service (Washed and Dried)’ on Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Party on Saturday (13.11.21) at 3pm EST, or 8pm GMT.



There is also a special line of official 20th Anniversary ‘Laundry Service (Washed and Dried)’ merchandise available to purchase, including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, blankets, magnets, mugs, posters, tote bags and more.