Cardi B 'wanted to bite' Halle Berry due to her soft skin

Cardi B "wanted to bite" Halle Berry's shoulder when they met because the actress' skin is "so soft".

The 29-year-old rapper co-executive produced the soundtrack of Berry's upcoming sports drama Bruised, which solely features female hip-hop artists, such as H.E.R. and Saweetie.

To promote the collaboration, the two sat down for an interview segment called 5 Rounds, which the 55-year-old actress described on Instagram as addressing some "spicy topics".

"Biggest purchases, favorite sex positions and more - these are just a few of the spicy topics @iamcardib and I dive into as we get in each other's business during my new series 5 Rounds," Berry captioned the video on Instagram. "I'm so elated to debut the series with Cardi, who co-executive produced the Bruised Soundtrack."

Berry also shared a clip from the interview on Twitter in which the two talk about whether or not the rapper dated "broke" men in the past. The actress captioned the video, "I'm still crying over this," and the WAP hitmaker responded by telling her followers about the movie star's skin.

"Sooo guys I can't believe I met Halle Berry...and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft," the rapper wrote, adding, "I wanted to bite her shoulder."

Bruised, Berry's directorial debut, stars the Oscar winner, Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. It debuts on Netflix later this month.