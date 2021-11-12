Beyonce surprises fans with release of new song Be Alive

Beyonce surprised fans with the release of the new song 'Be Alive' on Friday (12.11.21).

The 40-year-old megastar sent the BeyHive wild when the track was uploaded to YouTube.

The feisty number was recorded for Will Smith’s new film 'King Richard', and a preview had appeared in a recent trailer for the biographical flick - which charts tennis aces Serena and Venus Williams' rise to stardom in the sporting world and the influence of their dad and coach, Richard Williams (Smith).

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker hasn't released a new album since 2016's 'Lemonade' and the joint 'Everything is Love' LP with her husband Jay-Z.

The 'Crazy in Love' singer later put out the 'Black Is King' visual album and the soundtrack which she created for Disney's 2019 remake of 'The Lion King'.

And it looks like more new music is on the way.

In August, Beyonce promised that new tunes are "coming" after she spent a "year and a half" in the studio.

The R&B superstar revealed that she spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown locked away in the studio laying down new tracks and she cannot wait to unveil her songs to her fans.

She said: "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I've been in the studio for a year and a half ... Yes, the music is coming!"

The 'Halo' hitmaker has been grateful for the time that the coronavirus quarantine has afforded her as an artist because she is such a perfectionist when it comes to crafting her songs.

She explained: "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old."