Little Mix still want Cardi B collaboration - despite Woman Like Me fiasco

Little Mix want to get Cardi B on a remix of 'Sweet Melody' - despite a previous debacle with the rapper over 'Woman Like Me'.

In 2018, the 'WAP' hitmaker had claimed she was the girls' first choice to rap on the hit single, which her bitter rival Nicki Minaj featured on, in one of a series of videos she posted ranting about the 'Super Bass' hitmaker on Instagram, but the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers later rebuked Cardi's comments.

The 'I Like It' rapper moaned in the clip: "Then, that Woman Like Me record ... Yeah I had to decline it because I'm doing a lot of pop records so I can't over exaggerate myself but that came to me first. (sic)"

However, the girls took to their Instagram profile to "clarify" Cardi's claims, writing: "Sorry Cardi hun but this is the tea. We've always wanted the queen (no shade)."

Alongside the note, they wrote: "We just want to clarify ... Nicki was approached first (swipe for date) #WomanLikeMe @nickiminaj @iamcardib

The girls x (sic)"

Despite the drama, the girl group - now a trio comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thrilwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, following the departure of Jesy Nelson last year - still want to work with the 29-year-old hip-hop star.

Asked if there is anyone they'd like to feature on a remix of one of their songs in an interview with Billboard, Leigh-Anne suggested: "'Sweet Melody' with Cardi B?"

Jade agreed: "That'd be amazing."

However, Perrie said she'd like to get Bruno Mars on a new cut of 'F.U.'

She added: "Or something like 'F.U.', but with Bruno Mars?"

Nicki continued her feud with Cardi - which was heightened after an altercation between the pair at New York Fashion Week - by commenting on the video and informing her that the 'Power' hitmakers had waited a long time to get her on a song.

She wrote at the time: "Babe we all get deals and turn them down. Same with songs dummy. Little Mix has been trying to get me on a song for 7 Years. I finally found one I loved. (sic)"

Adding fuel to the fire, Jade then showed her support for Nicki by liking the comment.

And if that wasn't enough, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker then took to Twitter to slam Cardi for not writing her own songs.

She tweeted: "The only rapper in the history of rap who can only talk about deals and songs she's supposedly turned down cuz she can't talk about a verse she's ever written. Fkn fraud (sic)."

Recently, Nicki hit the headlines after defending ex-Little Mix star Jesy, who has been accused of darkening her skin with fake tan and changing her hair in her 'Boyz' music video.

Her bandmates had previously tried to educate the 30-year-old singer on blackfishing.