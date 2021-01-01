Gary Barlow drops two new festive covers from upcoming LP

Gary Barlow has released two classic Christmas covers.



The Take That frontman is getting fans in the festive spirit early with his take on 'Winter Wonderland', featuring vocal harmony group Puppini Sisters, and 'Wonderful Christmastime', from his upcoming LP 'The Dream of Christmas', out on November 26.



The 50-year-old pop star has teamed up with the likes of Sheridan Smith, Aled Jones and Sheku Kanneh-Mason to make his first-ever festive album, and Gary recently revealed how the project "started off as a bit of a dalliance in the studio".



He said: "We were all trying to make Christmas feel good last year. It was a really hard Christmas for so many because of the scenario we all found ourselves in. So to try and make things a bit special, I started writing these songs.



"I had never listened to those classic Christmas songs with the idea of singing them myself, but as this record evolved, so did my appreciation for these wonderful songs. It all started off as a bit of a dalliance in the studio and before I knew it, I had a whole album!"



A contender for this year's Christmas No.1 in the UK is Gary and Sheridan's new duet, 'How Christmas Is Supposed To Be', from the album.



The Gary Barlow Organic wines founder follows in the footsteps of his former Take That bandmate, Robbie Williams, in releasing a Yuletide record, following the 'Angels' hitmaker's chart-topping 2019 LP 'The Christmas Present'.



An insider recently said: "Gary has seen the likes of Michael Buble and Robbie Williams enjoy success at Christmas and wants a piece of the action.



“After such a rough couple of years for us all, he’s keen to pull it out the bag for his fans and end 2021 on a high. As well as his tour with Leona, Gary is releasing his own wine range and this album — it really will be like Christmas has come early.”



Meanwhile, the 'Patience' hitmaker is set to hit the road this November and December, performing songs from 'The Dream of Christmas', his chart-topping solo LP 'Music Played By Humans', as well as his greatest hits.



'The All The Hits Live Tour' kicks off in Belfast on November 17.



Tickets are on sale now and 'The Dream of Christmas' is available to pre-order.