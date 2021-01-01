Adele felt 'embarrassed' by split from Simon Konecki

Adele felt "embarrassed" that she couldn't make her marriage to Simon Konecki work.



During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old singer said that neither she nor Konecki were to blame for their divorce, but she believed that she needed to change, as she didn't "know" herself yet.



"I didn't really know myself. I thought I did," the Easy On Me hitmaker told the publication. "I don't know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn't like who I was. I didn't really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn't like who I was."



Part of figuring herself out included leaving the 47-year-old, the father of her son Angelo. They began dating in 2011 and separated in 2018, the same year they got married, although she only revealed the short-lived nature of their marriage recently. News of their split went public in 2019 and she admitted dealing with it in the public eye "devastated" her. Their divorce was finalised this March.



"So many people I don't know know that I didn't make that work... It f**king devastated me," she continued. "I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn't do a good job."



Since the split, the singer said she was not "frightened by loneliness anymore" and had been healed by creating her fourth studio album, explaining, "It really did set little me free."



Adele, who is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, releases her new album 30 on 19 November.