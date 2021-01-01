Coldplay and Duran Duran set to rock BBC Radio 2 In Concert

Coldplay and Duran Duran are set to play 'Radio 2 In Concert'.

The 'My Universe' hitmakers and Simon Le Bon and co will put on intimate sets for a handful of lucky fans at BBC’s Radio Theatre in Broadcasting House, London, on December 7 and December 2, respectively.

Fans can expect old and new tracks from the band's most recent records, 'Music of the Spheres' and 'Future Past', respectively.

For those unsuccessful in obtaining tickets in the ballot for the free gigs, the shows will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer and be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast.

Chris Martin and co said: “Playing live and finding connection with people is why we exist as a band so we’re super excited to play Radio 2 In Concert. It’s going to be a special night so please join us in person, on the radio or on BBC iPlayer.”

Simon said: "We are so looking forward to playing for Radio 2 In Concert this December. The station has supported us and our music more than we could have hoped. So at last, we'll get to play songs from our new album, FUTURE PAST, along with Duran Duran classics at the wonderful BBC Radio Theatre, and add our name to the illustrious list of artists who've made it on to this legendary series.”

BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley said: “Duran Duran and Coldplay are two simply breath-taking bands and I can’t wait to welcome them to In Concert in December. Duran Duran has been a part of my life since I was a teenager in the 80s and I’m so proud to say that I’ve been a part of Coldplay’s world since their very early days! Do please join us for these two amazing gigs.”

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, added: “I’m delighted that Radio 2 In Concert is returning this December with two stellar performances from two of the world’s biggest bands – Duran Duran and Coldplay. With them performing their biggest hits and newest music in front of a small audience of fans, it’s going to be a such a treat... and sure to the hottest ticket in town!”

Register to apply for tickets at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inconcert. Registration closes at 11.59pm on Monday 15th November.

The shows are as follows:

'Radio 2 In Concert: Duran Duran' - Thursday 2nd December, 7-8pm, on Radio 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds

'Radio 2 In Concert: Coldplay' - Tuesday 7th December, 7-8pm, on Radio 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds