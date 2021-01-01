NEWS Foals: 'It's like it's basically a new beginning. We've lost another member' Newsdesk Share with :





Foals join Hanuman Welch on the latest episode of ALT CTRL Radio on Apple Music 1 to discuss their new single "Wake Me Up". They explain why it’s a new beginning for the band, channeling disco elements on their new album, and more.



Foals Tells Apple Music About The Origins of Their New Single “Wake Me Up”...

Jimmy: We didn't set out with any designs. We were just like, what on earth kind of music are we going to write after a year like that, you know? It could be the most depressing thing anyone's ever heard. And then these positive, fun party tunes started coming out and that's not selling them short at all. They're great songs and it's just like, we were like, "Hell, I think this is the vibe. This is what people are probably going to want to hear." If we want to hear it, then everyone else will, hopefully, and I can't really believe how well it's come out. We didn't sit down at any point and say like, "Oh, we want to try and make a popular record or anything like that." That's what was coming out when I was writing on my own. I got locked down over here for about seven months in 2020. So I was a long way away from Yannis, and he was writing on his own, and I was writing. We both came back and we were like, "Oh look, it's like we've come up with pretty similar stuff." And it's like that was the genesis of it.And it, yeah. And it just came out like that and we were just in our little practice room, our little writing room in South London in the freezing winter. And we were like, "This is making us feel really good."



Foals Tell Apple Music About Changes in the Band…

It's like it's basically a new beginning. We've lost another member. He's not dead. He just quit. Yeah, and I think that was just like we were going through big changes in our band, and then huge changes in the world itself. And it's just like this feels like a new iteration, like not a new start, but just like a new version of our band, which I really like. And we're like, "Now we're just like a lean, mean writing machine, just the three of us." It's like it's pretty cool.



Foals Tells Apple Music About Channeling Disco Elements and How “Wake Me Up” Took Shape…

I mean, there are some sort of disco elements on this record. Not through a purposeful design. It just sort of came out in the wash. But yeah, well, the opening riff was around for the last two records. That kind of was drifting around and we just couldn't find anything to do with it. It kept actually drifting towards like it's a fine line, disco. If you're taking elements of the '70s, it's like you have to handle with care exactly because it's very, very easy to go too cheesy. And that kept happening. We were like, "Oh, for God's sake. It's gone too cheesy again." And then it dropped down the bottom of the pile, so it didn't make it on the last two records. And then for some reason, it was just right place, right time. Yannis brought that riff back out and it just clicked and then he added that verse riff, and we were like, "Oh my word". Another classic Yannis. I don't know how he does it. I don't know where they come from, but he's just, he could do them. He could sit there all day and just one after the other, you're like, "That's amazing. That's amazing. That's amazing." And we just LEGO'd it together, put a chorus together, and then our amazing production team put their sparkles on it, and now it sounds like it sounds and it's fantastic.