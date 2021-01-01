NEWS Katy B: 'I'm ready to go full throttle' Newsdesk Share with :





Katy B joins Rebecca Judd today on Apple Music 1 for a special Throwback Co-Host and picks some of her favourite classic tunes for listeners. She also discusses her first project in five years, 'Peace and Offerings' and reflects on her career highlights to date.



Katy B Tells Apple Music About Returning With Her First New Music In Five Years…

I feel I have had a nice rest and a nice break and I'm ready to go full throttle sort of thing I think. Definitely. It's go, it's go. Yeah, I've had enough time off, annual leave is done.



Katy B Tells Apple Music About Working With Ms. Dynamite on 'Lights On'…

I came in one day and then the producer was genius, he was like, "Oh yeah, I’ve got... Ms Dynamite was in here, so I got her to just do some verses on it." I was like, "Are you actually joking?" Because I hadn't really released anything or, and I was like, "Why would she want to do that? That's like really..." I don't know, it wouldn't make sense in my brain, but she was so lovely. And she’s definitely someone who, when I was first coming into the industry, she was like, "Katy, if you ever need anything or any advice or anything like that," she was always there. So yeah, she's a really special person and yeah, I'm so grateful that I got to kind of share this with her at that time.



Katy B Tells Apple Music How The BRIT School Inspired Her To Pursue A Career In Music…



I think going to the BRIT School was really helpful, because before that I think you just have hobbies. Do you know what I mean? And you're like, "Oh yeah, I love doing this, or I love singing, or I played the French horn." And you're like, "Okay, cool." And then when you're studying music, or you're studying whatever you are enjoying, and then there it was like, "Oh, wow." People were actually putting bands together, and playing gigs, and things like that. And you're like, "Oh, wow. They're actually getting some good gigs." And you're like, "Okay, maybe I could do this too."



Katy B Tells Apple Music About A Standout Moment From Her Early Touring Days..



Oh my God. I feel like there were a few of those moments. One that just springs to mind was definitely when ‘On A Mission’ came out. I feel like that song did do something crazy to people. I remember being in Leicester once and people were going so mental, like the whole bar snapped in half. It was crazy. It was like people kind of rushed to the front, and then it was like the pressure that they put on it made it snap or something. They had to just get everyone out the club, and then we were like, “We’ve got to go. We've got to go.”



Katy B Tells Apple Music About Her Admiration For Mariah Carey…

Yeah, this was a really difficult one actually, but I've chosen Mariah Carey because I feel like she's kind of got a song for every mood, do you know what I mean? She's got the chilled, kind of relaxed, kind of tunes, she's got sexy tunes. She's got songs that make you laugh, she's got the best sense of humour. And then she's got crazy ballads. So that's why I was, no, Mariah. I went to see her, I think last year or no, the year before, no, it must have been before the pandemic. And she was... Oh my God, she was incredible. And it was just me and my friends are just crying our eyes out. And I feel online actually, on Instagram, I have a few people that are die hard Mariah Carey fans as well. And we were all there and yeah, it was just brilliant. So yeah, big on Mariah, definitely, always.